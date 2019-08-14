Building Business Around Town: Breaking The Old Hotel Mold with SMASHotels
Hospitality is a tough industry to be successful in, but Scott Greenberg (President and CEO of SMASH Residential and SMASHotels) approached it by thinking outside the box and his efforts have paid off. Bennett Wakenight checked in with Scott on the monthly Building Business Around Town conversation (presented by Associated Bank) after their discussion earlier in the year to talk about one of the staples of the SMASHotels business, Hotel EMC2.