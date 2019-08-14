× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.14.19: The strangest job in Illinois is…

Today on the show, Chicago Tribune columnist Heidi Stevens stopped to talk about her article, “Why it’s mid-August and my son’s summer homework packet is still sitting untouched”. Then, Bill and Wendy try to help their former co-worker, Edward Glab, find his missing bird, Chicken. Food-loving expert Dane Neal breaks down the history of school lunches. And the strangest job by state. Yep. There’s a list for that.

