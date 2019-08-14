× A heartbroken Elk Grove Village pet owner is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of his cockatiel, Chicken

Bill and Wendy speak to former WLS engineer and co-worker, Edward Glab. Ed is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of his beloved Chicken, who flew out the garage door of his home in Elk Grove Village last week. He was last seen near the Elk Grove Village post office. Please contact Edward via his Facebook page if you have any leads. He loves the song “Jingle Bells”. So if you whistle the song, he will probably respond.

Click here to view Chicken’s Facebook page.

