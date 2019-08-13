× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/13/19: Emotional Intelligence, Robot Rights & WeWork Continues To Grow in Chicago

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from protests in Hong Kong impacting Wall Street to robots gaining rights in the near future.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, checked in on the latest going on with the protests in Hong Kong and how the rising tension between protesters and authorities could impact the performance on Wall Street.

Segment 2: (At 8:21): Kerry Goyette, CEO of Aperio Consulting Group & Author of The Non-Obvious Guide to Emotional Intelligence, sorted through the requirements of building up emotional intelligence.

Segment 3: (At 14:12) David Gunkel, Professor of Media Studies at Northern Illinois University, wondered what the robot evolution will be like going forward, and if they should be given rights like the rest of us in his new book, Robot Rights.

Segment 4: (At 22:32) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, looked at the feasibility of the Chicago casino coming to fruition and WeWork growing to over one million square feet of office space (and still growing).