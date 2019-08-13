Windy City Live’s Ryan Chiaverini Sips the “Chev-Special” | Brews and Bands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ryan Chiaverini kicks back with the "Chev Special" at his favorite country music hangout Bub City on this episode of Brews & Bands. All while we sip spirits and chat about his incredible music journey and the inspiration for his new song "This is Country". Watch until the end for a live performance of "This is Country" alongside singer/songwriter Robbie Gold.

Host – Michael Heidemann