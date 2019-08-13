Windy City Live’s Ryan Chiaverini Sips the “Chev-Special” | Brews and Bands

Posted 12:09 AM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:02AM, August 13, 2019

Ryan Chiaverini kicks back with the "Chev Special" at his favorite country music hangout Bub City on this episode of Brews & Bands. All while we sip spirits and chat about his incredible music journey and the inspiration for his new song "This is Country". Watch until the end for a live performance of "This is Country" alongside singer/songwriter Robbie Gold.

Visit: http://www.MichaelHeidemann.com or https://wgnradio.com/category/wgn-plu... for more great interviews!

