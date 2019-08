× The Tragedy of Parental Alienation

In light of National Son and Daughter Day, president of the Parental Alienation Awareness Organization, Jill Egizii joins the Karen Conti Show to talk about the parental alienation. Jill talks about this unfortunate situation, how it starts and how it affects the family dynamic.

You can find Karen Conti onĀ Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.