The Top Five@5 (08/13/19): Julian Castro bought a ‘Fox & Friends’ ad to reach Trump, a Massachusetts dad interrogates daughter’s date via doorbell cam, Chris Cuomo goes viral for wild viral video, and more…

Cable news host Chris Cuomo apologized Tuesday for his viral, profanity-laced rant against a man who called him “Fredo.”(YouTube)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, August 13th, 2019:

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro has a message for Trump. Castro plans to release an ad to air during “Fox & Friends” to chastise the President for his stance on immigrants. A loving dad in Massachusetts didn’t waste time interrogating his daughter’s date thanks to technology. CNN’s Chris Cuomo goes ballistic on a man in public who apparently called him “Fredo” in a wild moment caught on video that has went viral, and more!

