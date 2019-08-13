× The Steve Cochran Show 08.13.19 : Tom Dreesen Shares Frank Sinatra Stories…

On this episode of the Steve Cochran Show:

Bananas are facing extinction….and the morning crew isn’t happy about it…

Your Kid of the Week turned into “Kids of the Week!” Iyad Hamid and Joey Shepin are nominated for going above and beyond to help a friend.

Your MVPP, AJ Bafetti 22-year-old born with no arm, talks about how he created his own using a 3D printer in his engineering class.

Also Dean Richards on More on Entertainment brings you up to speed with the latest celeb news, and Tom Dreesen joins in studio! Travel back in time with Tom and listen to him as he shares real life stories of Frank Sinatra….Oh, and find out why his buddy, David Letterman keeps that long beard…

Listen to the full podcast here: