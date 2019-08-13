× The Opening Bell 8/13/19: Bettering The Lithium Ion Battery With Natural Resources

The world runs on only a handful of reliable energy sources, and batteries are one of the over looked ones that consumers use everywhere they go. Steve Grzanich discussed the emerging batter technology that has roots from Northwestern through NanoGraf. Cary Hayner (Co-founder & CTO of NanoGraf) and Francis Wang (CEO of NanoGraf) talked about the technology they are developing on an international scale. Rosalba Hernandez (Assistant Professor at the School of Social Work at University of Illinois) then shared the results of a study revolving around sleep quality of optimistic people vs pessimistic people.