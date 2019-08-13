Illinois Rep. Anna Moeller, speaks at a news conference with more than a dozen other House and Senate members of a newly formed child-welfare reform caucus with legislation to bolster checks and balances in the Department of Children and Family Services Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Springfield, Ill. Lawmakers are taking aim at failures in the state's child-welfare agency, haunted for decades by deaths wrought of abuse and neglect that state officials too often are too poorly resourced or too poorly managed to prevent. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
The John Williams Show: Interview with Rep. Anna Moeller on the LGBTQ History Curriculum
John talks with Rep. Anna Moeller, who first introduced the newly passed law that will require public schools to include LGBTQ history in their curriculum. “It’s very powerful when children have role models,” said Moeller, “They can look up to and know these people did amazing things and they were gay.” Listen to the full conversation now: