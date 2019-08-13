× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.13.19: Rep. Anna Moeller & the LGBTQ Curriculum, Chirs Cuomo, Celebrity Hairstyles

First up on today’s show, John talks with Rep. Anna Moeller, who first introduced the newly passed law that will require public schools to include LGBTQ history in their curriculum. “It’s very powerful when children have role models,” said Moeller, “They can look up to and know these people did amazing things, and they were gay.” John then opens the phone lines to hear from the listeners and to get their take on the law, which will take effect in July 2020. Then, how CNN’s Chris Cuomo reacted when a heckler called him ‘Fredo.’ Last, John covers lighter topics as he and the listeners talk about the 30 most iconic celebrity hairstyles, according to Best Life.