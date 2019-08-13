× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Robot umpires are here

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. Bridget is back after having baby #2. They talk about the Equifax data-breach settlement; the arrival of “robot umpires”; what exactly are we getting this year from Apple’s 2020 iPhone; and much more!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.