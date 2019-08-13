Ron Besaw, right, operates a laptop computer as home plate umpire Brian deBrauwere, gets signals from radar with the ball and strikes calls during the fourth inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in York, Pa. deBrauwere wore an earpiece connected to an iPhone in his ball bag which relayed ball and strike calls upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar. The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional baseball league to let the computer call balls and strikes during the all star game. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Robot umpires are here
It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. Bridget is back after having baby #2. They talk about the Equifax data-breach settlement; the arrival of “robot umpires”; what exactly are we getting this year from Apple’s 2020 iPhone; and much more!
