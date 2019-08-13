Roe Conn Full Show (08/12/19): Why Asian carp are a danger to Lake Michigan, AB Stoddard explains why the Mooch soured on Trump, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, August 12th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at the likelihood Rod Blagojevich gets a commutation; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard explains why Anthony Scaramucci is no longer supporting Donald Trump; Peter Alsip from the University of Michigan breaks down his research into how Asian carp will impact Lake Michigan’s ecosystem; the Top Five@5 features Hulk Hogan getting an unauthorized police ride to the airport; And WGN’s Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge has the final word on the end of Bears’ training camp.

