Contest winners met at Cooking Skills Academy in Itasca for a cooking class with Lou Manfredini and Lindsey Smithwick of HouseSmarts Radio, sponsored by DESIGNfirst Builders. Iron Chef’s Mario Rizzotti, with a little help from Lou and Lindsey, judged a friendly cooking competition, too. Afterwards, everyone sat down to enjoy a delicious meal of Italian cuisine.
Photos: Cook & Learn with Lou & Lindsey
Cook & Learn with Lou & Lindsey sponsored by DESIGNfirst Builders
