Photos: Cook & Learn with Lou & Lindsey

Posted 11:27 AM, August 13, 2019

Contest winners met at Cooking Skills Academy in Itasca for a cooking class with Lou Manfredini and Lindsey Smithwick of HouseSmarts Radio, sponsored by DESIGNfirst Builders.  Iron Chef’s Mario Rizzotti, with a little help from Lou and Lindsey, judged a friendly cooking competition, too. Afterwards, everyone sat down to enjoy a delicious meal of Italian cuisine.

