Chicago casino feasibility report, International Left-Handers Day and Chance’s spicy nuggets

Posted 5:03 PM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, August 13, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the results of the Chicago casino feasibility study, Chance the Rapper getting Wendy’s to bring back Spicy Chicken Nuggets, the city preparing for the Air & Water Show, the Sox taking on the Astros in a doubleheader, the Cubs playing the Phillies and the Bears preseason finally getting a fight.

