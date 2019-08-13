Dr. William Burke goes over a PET brain scan Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 at Banner Alzheimers Institute in Phoenix. It may be too late to stop Alzheimer's in people who already have some mental decline but Banner is conducting two studies that target the very earliest brain changes while memory and thinking skills are still intact in hope of preventing the disease. (AP Photo/Matt York)
How old is too old to be President?
Recently, President Trump took a cognitive MoCA test for the onset of Alzheimer’s. This questions how old is too old to be President? The test’s creator, Dr. Ziad Nasreddine joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the test and the ongoing effort for earlier recognization of dementia.
