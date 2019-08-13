× How old is too old to be President?

Recently, President Trump took a cognitive MoCA test for the onset of Alzheimer’s. This questions how old is too old to be President? The test’s creator, Dr. Ziad Nasreddine joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the test and the ongoing effort for earlier recognization of dementia.

