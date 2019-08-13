× Hoge and Jahns: Trubisky’s Progress, Nagy’s Approach, And An Early Cut

The Bears have moved back to Halas Hall and Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here to discuss the latest narrative that has been stirred up with Mitchell Trubisky. The guys analyze Matt Nagy’s approach to training camp and the preseason and bring you some sound from both Nagy and Trubisky. Hoge and Jahns also address the Bears cutting Emanuel Hall, which was a little surprising.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!