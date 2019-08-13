× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.13.19: Inside Out

Happy Tuesday! Bill and Wendy roll right into the show by talking about Wendy’s latest fashion trend, wearing your clothes inside out! Then, Bridget Carey from CNET makes her triumphant return on to the show, just in time for Tech Tuesday. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow gives an update on yesterday’s shooting at the Jesse Brown VA hospital. They also chat about dental work; the rise of bulletproof backpack sales; Robin Williams; Chris Cuomo; and more.

