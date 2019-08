× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.13.19: What’s going on in this picture?

On this edition of the bonus hour, Wendy and Bill discuss comedians who turned into serious actors; the best sandwich shops in Chicago; how to take the perfect photo; and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.