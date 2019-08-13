× All-female Beastie Boys tribute She’s Crafty celebrates the group’s legacy and raises money to fight cancer

Amy Sumpter (MCAmy), Maggie Tomasek (MagRock), Kendra Stevens (Ken D) and Erica Reid (DJ ENER G) all join Nick Digilio in-studio to talk about their loving tribute to hip-hop legends Beastie Boys and their upcoming show dedicated to the late member Adam “MCA” Yauch who passed away from cancer in 2012.

Proceeds from “MCA Day” Chicago go to the Brandon C. Gromada Head & Neck Cancer Foundation, named for a lifelong Beastie Boys fan who we lost to the same cancer as Adam Yauch one month after Yauch died.

