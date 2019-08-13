× A.C. Green: Giving the Gift of Empowerment

Chicago Radio Host Alan ‘A.C.’ Green has been empowering people in the community tremendously for the past decade on his radio show, The A.C. Green Show.

Composing music is one of his many skills. In fact, he created the “Yes We Can” jingle for the Obama campaign in 2004. Since then he has been stepping into his purpose, empowering people and extending his influence which is why he’s known as “the man that make things happen.”

“It’s a gift for me to give to people”- A.C. Green

Click to hear his empowering interview: