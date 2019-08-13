× 50th anniversary of the Tate-LaBianca murders

It’s been 50 years since members of the Manson family committed the bizarre and grisly Tate-LaBianca murders. Ivor Davis author of “Manson Exposed” joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss Charles Manson and the anniversary of the events that shocked the nation.

