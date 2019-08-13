Charles Manson replies "It all depends on your point of view," after a newsman asked him "Are you insane, Charlie?", March 19, 1970 in Los Angeles. The exchange came as Manson left court where he won permission to hire a new attorney, replacing one who had sought to have Manson examined by psychiatrists. (AP Photo/George Brich)
50th anniversary of the Tate-LaBianca murders
Charles Manson replies "It all depends on your point of view," after a newsman asked him "Are you insane, Charlie?", March 19, 1970 in Los Angeles. The exchange came as Manson left court where he won permission to hire a new attorney, replacing one who had sought to have Manson examined by psychiatrists. (AP Photo/George Brich)
It’s been 50 years since members of the Manson family committed the bizarre and grisly Tate-LaBianca murders. Ivor Davis author of “Manson Exposed” joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss Charles Manson and the anniversary of the events that shocked the nation.