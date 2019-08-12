× Witnrust Business Lunch 8/12/19: Agriculture Technology, Millennials in The Workforce, & The College Consulting Industry

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the multi-million dollar round of funding for an agriculture technology company Hazel, to discussing why more companies don’t have unlimited vacation time for employees.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, and Katherine Davis, Reporter at Chicago Inno, discussed a range of tech stories coming from the city like Hazel Technologies securing $13M in funding to the one stop shop for pet owners called Petgud.

Segment 2: (At 10:34) Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, looked to help the seasoned work force thrive with the emerging work force – Millennials and Gen Z’s.

Segment 3: (At 19:17) Amy Guth, Host of The Crains Daily Gist, explained how the college consultant market is still thriving despite the number of college scandal that have popped up from around the country.