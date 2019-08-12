Tuffypacks Founder Steve Naremore: Bulletproof technology for your kids

Posted 3:32 PM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, August 12, 2019

A TuffyPack bulletproof insert that can be placed into various makes and sizes of backpacks is displayed before a shooting demonstration at the Shiloh Shooting Range, Friday, August 9, 2019, in Houston. Steve Naremore who founded Houston-based TuffyPacks notes that his backpacks could be the difference between suffering “lethal versus non lethal” injuries. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Tuffypacks Founder Steve Naremore joins John Williams to talk about what motivated him to create bulletproof inserts for children’s backpacks.

