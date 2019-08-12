× The Top Five@5 (08/12/19): Anthony Scaramucci says GOP should replace Trump in 2020, Universal Studios cancels “The Hunt”, Hulk Hogan gets a ride from CPD, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, August 12th, 2019:

The Trump Administration announced a new regulation that will reduce the amount of legal immigrants into the U.S. Anthony Scaramucci appeared on CNN to explain why he thinks the republican party needs to replace President Trump in 2020. Universal Studios announced that they are cancelling the release of “The Hunt,” which tells the story of liberal elitists tracking down and killing Trump-supporting “deplorables.” The Chicago Police Department opens an internal investigation into what they say was an unauthorized ride Hulk Hogan was given at O’Hare International Airport, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3668687/3668687_2019-08-13-000827.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!