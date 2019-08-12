FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2016 file photo, the entrance to the Universal Studios lot is pictured in Universal City, Calif. Universal Pictures has canceled the planned September 2019 release of its controversial social thriller "The Hunt" in the wake of recent mass shootings and criticism from President Donald Trump. The studio said in a statement Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, that it had decided to cancel the film's release altogether, saying "we understand that now is not the time" for the film. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Top Five@5 (08/12/19): Anthony Scaramucci says GOP should replace Trump in 2020, Universal Studios cancels “The Hunt”, Hulk Hogan gets a ride from CPD, and more…
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2016 file photo, the entrance to the Universal Studios lot is pictured in Universal City, Calif. Universal Pictures has canceled the planned September 2019 release of its controversial social thriller "The Hunt" in the wake of recent mass shootings and criticism from President Donald Trump. The studio said in a statement Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, that it had decided to cancel the film's release altogether, saying "we understand that now is not the time" for the film. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Top Five@5 for Monday, August 12th, 2019:
The Trump Administration announced a new regulation that will reduce the amount of legal immigrants into the U.S. Anthony Scaramucci appeared on CNN to explain why he thinks the republican party needs to replace President Trump in 2020. Universal Studios announced that they are cancelling the release of “The Hunt,” which tells the story of liberal elitists tracking down and killing Trump-supporting “deplorables.” The Chicago Police Department opens an internal investigation into what they say was an unauthorized ride Hulk Hogan was given at O’Hare International Airport, and more!