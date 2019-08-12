The Opening Bell 8/12/19: AHLA Training Hotel Workers To Prevent Human Trafficking
Human trafficking is unfortunately a reality that is happening on a daily basis, and Chip Rogers (President and CEO of The American Hotel and Lodging Association) explained to Steve Grzanich what he is doing to help stop all human trafficking in hotels around the country with the No Room for Trafficking campaign. The conversation then shifted to cyber security as Paul Martin (Author of “The Rules of Security: Staying Safe in a Risky World“) broke down the new ways that the digital world is being leveraged to carry out cyber attacks in the wake of the latest Capital One data breach.