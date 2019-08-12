× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.12.19: Conspiracy theories, Blagojevich, Tuffypack, best movie quotes of all time

John Williams starts the week of with President Trump’s seeming exploration of conspiracy theories that involve the Clintons. Then, John wants to know what the real crime was that got Former Governor Rod Blagojevich sentenced to 14 years in prison. Listeners chime in. Plus, The Atlantic released a list of best movie quotes of all time, according to a group of thought leaders. John plays some of those, and you give us some of yours. Finally, Tuffypack Founder Steve Naremore joins the show to talk about what caused him to want to build and market bulletproof inserts for school backpacks.