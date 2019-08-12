× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.12.19: Get To Know Steve’s Dream Emoji House

On this episode Steve and Ji talk about the most outrageous food served at Illinois State Fair… (have you tried an ice cream cheeseburger?), Doc Most, gives back-to-school advice for kids and parents, Pat Brady chimes in on Jefferey Epstein’s new conspiracy theories and Manhattan Beach is home to “The Emoji House” …Steve & Ji talk to the artist behind it all…

Did I mention, Steve forgot to wish Andrea Darlas a happy birthday? (I feel the same disappointment you feel) But don’t worry…He calls and apologizes on air….(Nothing better than making things right on a Monday morning….)

Big day for celeb news today, Dean Richards talks about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split…

Also your MVPP, Khit Masoud talks about her non profit organization, Blessons and how empowering women is a must.

Plus, Stephen Christopher Anthony joins in studio to talk about his upcoming performance in Dear Evan Hansen.

All this & more!

