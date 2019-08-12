× Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on the “public charge” rule: “I think it’s a horrible mistake, and it will hurt our economy in the long run.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the Trump Administration’s announcement of a new regulation that will substantially reduce the number of legal immigrants to the U.S. called the “public charge” rule.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3668684/3668684_2019-08-13-002824.64kmono.mp3

