Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on the “public charge” rule: “I think it’s a horrible mistake, and it will hurt our economy in the long run.”

Posted 7:42 PM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41PM, August 12, 2019

Acting Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli, speaks during a briefing at the White House, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the Trump Administration’s announcement of a new regulation that will substantially reduce the number of legal immigrants to the U.S. called the “public charge” rule.

