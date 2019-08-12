× No Coast Cinema | “Hoops” with Kelechi Agwuncha and Julius Jefferson

This week on No Coast Cinema:

Tom and Conor welcome filmmakers Kelechi Aguwncha and Julius Jefferson to talk about their new webseries Hoops. The three episode series collects unique shorts from 17 up and coming filmmakers that tell stories set in single locations, like a basketball courts, shorelines and more.

The pair discuss the origins of Hoops, the process of gathering the artists involved and the various films and directors that inspire them.

See the first episode of Hoops on Thursday, August 21st at the Logan Theatre (2646 N Milwaukee Ave) at 7 p.m.

Like the show? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and follow No Coast Cinema on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.