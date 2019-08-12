× MVPP: Khit Masoud, Founder of Blessons A Non-Profit That Helps Empower Women.

Khit Masoud, founder of Blessons has made a positive impact in many women’s lives. Blessons for Women provides free mentorship, educational workshops and wellness clinics for all women, in addition to scholarships to disadvantaged, low-income women who are 25 years or older and who have had their higher education interrupted due to challenging life lessons such as; cancer, mental health conditions, physical or emotional abuse, sex trafficking or who are first generation female immigrants.

Blessons mission is meant for those women who have a vision to succeed in spite of obstacles. The most important aspect for many women is their family. This is especially true if they happen to be older women. For ladies who have taken time to raise a family either before they entered college or sometime after they did, returning to school to better themselves and their job prospects can become expensive in a hurry. One of the main reasons why many non-traditional female students cannot finish is due to experiencing challenging life lessons, including financial hardship. Scholarships for returning students are in need and not many exist.

For more information and how to get involved, visit: blessons.org

