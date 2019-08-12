Monday Morning Movie Reviews 8.12.19 | “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”, “The Kitchen” and more

Posted 6:15 AM, August 12, 2019, by

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish in a scene from "The Kitchen." (Alison Cohen Rosa/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

The Monday Morning Movie Reviews are back, and expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy return to round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

After catching up with last week’s Hobbs and Shaw, the trio review The Art of Racing in the RainBrian Banks, Light of my Life, The Kitchen and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Plus, Erik delivers his look at the business of film with his Box Office Report.

