× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann: What is the best Chicago movie?

It’s a last minute Extension 720 as the White Sox game vs. the Astros was postponed. Justin chats about a variety of topics with the listeners including the immigration debate and the controversy surrounding the movie, “The Hunt.” He also chats about the WGN softball team (naturally) and the best Chicago movies ever made.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.