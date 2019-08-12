× Eric Zorn: What happens next in the Jeffery Epstein investigation?

Bill and Wendy welcome the ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn into the studio. They talk about the conspiracy theories surrounding the death of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. They also chat about the cultural evolution of language.

