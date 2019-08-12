× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.12.19: An Interesting Monday

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy talk about the expenses of college; why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth called it quits after less than a year of marriage; Cindy Crawford’s latest bikini photos; and more. Plus, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune discusses Jeffrey Epstein’s death and explains how language has changed dramatically over the last 50 years.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.