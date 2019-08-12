× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.12.19: Veggie Tales

Over the weekend, three dogs died in North Carolina after playing in a pond filled with toxic blue-green algae. Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy explain the dangers the algae poses to humans as well as dogs. They also give some helpful tips on how to spot the toxic algae. Plus, Bill shares what it was like to interview NBA champion, John Salley for Veggie Fest. And, they dish out on some of their favorite vegetables to eat.

