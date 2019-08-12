× Author Mark Larson talks about his latest book Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater

Author Mark Larson and his wife Mary inside the Allstate Skyline Studio with Rick as he talks about his latest book Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater

Drawing from over 300 interviews, Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater explores the early days of the fabled Compass Players and the legendary Second City in the ’50s and ’60s; the rise of internationally acclaimed ensembles like Steppenwolf in the ’70s; the explosion of storefront and neighborhood companies that began in earnest in the ’80s; and the enduring global influence of the city as the center of improv training and performance.

