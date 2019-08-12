× Asian carp, LGBTQ history and parade beefs

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the ongoing negotiations between the CTU and Mayor Lightfoot, Mayor Lightfoot getting into a beef with Congressman Bobby Rush at the Bud Billiken Parade, Asian Carp not getting into Lake Michigan because of pollution, LGBTQ history being taught in schools next year, Good Morning America coming to Chicago, the Cubs and Sox both releasing their 2020 schedules, the Cubs splitting with the Reds, the Sox losing 2 of 3 to the A’s, the Sox honoring Hall of Famer Harold Baines, the Bears preparing to play the Giants in their second exhibition game, the WGN Softball team getting ready for another battle and Justin recalling the time he met Red legend Eric Davis at a bar in Los Angeles.