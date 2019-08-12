After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 08.11.19 | A night full of theater, music… and ghosts?!

Tonight on After Hours with Rick Kogan:

Rick kicks off the night with Author Mark Larson and his wife Mary inside the Allstate Skyline Studio with Rick as he talks about his latest book Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater and reminisces on late author Louis “Studs” Terkel.

Drawing from over 300 interviews, Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater explores the early days of the fabled Compass Players and the legendary Second City in the ’50s and ’60s; the rise of internationally acclaimed ensembles like Steppenwolf in the ’70s; the explosion of storefront and neighborhood companies that began in earnest in the ’80s; and the enduring global influence of the city as the center of improv training and performance.

“I’ve always been obsessed with the theater,” says Mark. “It’s a part of my childhood.”

For more information on Mark’s book visit ensemblechicago.com.

Author Daniel Bukszpan was so moved by Woodstock’s historyhe wrote a book about it. Woodstock: 50 Years of Peace and Music commemorates the 50th anniversary of popular music festival Woodstock.

You can find a copy of Woodstock: 50 Years of Peace and Music on Amazon, GoodReads and Barnes & Noble.

Plus, Rick ends the night with Author Karen Abbott and her writing style and inspiration behind her latest book, The Ghosts of Eden Park: The Bootleg King, the Women Who Pursued Him, and the Murder That Shocked Jazz-Age America. 

You can find a copy of The Ghosts of Eden Park at Barnes & Noble, Audible, and Amazon.

For more information abput Karen Abbott and her book The Ghosts of Eden Park visit karenabbott.net

