After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 08.11.19 | A night full of theater, music… and ghosts?!

Tonight on After Hours with Rick Kogan:

Rick kicks off the night with Author Mark Larson and his wife Mary inside the Allstate Skyline Studio with Rick as he talks about his latest book Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater and reminisces on late author Louis “Studs” Terkel.

Drawing from over 300 interviews, Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater explores the early days of the fabled Compass Players and the legendary Second City in the ’50s and ’60s; the rise of internationally acclaimed ensembles like Steppenwolf in the ’70s; the explosion of storefront and neighborhood companies that began in earnest in the ’80s; and the enduring global influence of the city as the center of improv training and performance.

“I’ve always been obsessed with the theater,” says Mark. “It’s a part of my childhood.”

Author Daniel Bukszpan was so moved by Woodstock’s historyhe wrote a book about it. Woodstock: 50 Years of Peace and Music commemorates the 50th anniversary of popular music festival Woodstock.

Plus, Rick ends the night with Author Karen Abbott and her writing style and inspiration behind her latest book, The Ghosts of Eden Park: The Bootleg King, the Women Who Pursued Him, and the Murder That Shocked Jazz-Age America.

