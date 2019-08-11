× What is causing the increase of domestic terrorism?

Rick Pearson welcomes Professor Tom Mockaitis of DePaul University to take a look at the increase of domestic terrorism and the role that Donald Trump’s language has played. Tom explains the effect that social media is having and how it’s being used as an enabler; even though the economy is doing well at the moment, relative inequality is a driving force in this front; and talks about his latest book Violent Extremists: Understand the Domestic and International Terrorist Threat.