What is causing the increase of domestic terrorism?

Posted 10:23 AM, August 11, 2019, by

Image courtesy of Tom Mockaitis

Rick Pearson welcomes Professor Tom Mockaitis of DePaul University to take a look at the increase of domestic terrorism and the role that Donald Trump’s language has played. Tom explains the effect that social media is having and how it’s being used as an enabler; even though the economy is doing well at the moment, relative inequality is a driving force in this front; and talks about his latest book Violent Extremists: Understand the Domestic and International Terrorist Threat.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.