WGN Radio Theatre #411: Suspense, Dimension X & X Minus One

Posted 2:24 AM, August 11, 2019, by

Carl Amari, Roger Badesch, Lisa Wolf, Ben Anderson and Curtis Koch

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for August 10, 2019. First, a classic episode of:  “Suspense: Plan X” Starring: Jack Benny; (02-02-53). Our second episode of the night is: “Dimension X: The Roads Must Roll” Starring: Norman Rose; (09-01-50). Finally, the third episode of the evening is: “X Minus One: The Green Hills of Earth” Starring: Bill Lipton; (07-07-55).

