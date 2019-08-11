× WGN Radio Theatre #411: Suspense, Dimension X & X Minus One

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for August 10, 2019. First, a classic episode of: “Suspense: Plan X” Starring: Jack Benny; (02-02-53). Our second episode of the night is: “Dimension X: The Roads Must Roll” Starring: Norman Rose; (09-01-50). Finally, the third episode of the evening is: “X Minus One: The Green Hills of Earth” Starring: Bill Lipton; (07-07-55).

