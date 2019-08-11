× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/11/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski about the issue of gun violence as he shares his experience while attending the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, when an active shooter began to invade the fest. Dan emphasizes the need to implement stricter gun laws in order to combat mass shootings and the gun violence that occurs locally as well; he also touches on the conditions he witnessed when he visited the border.

Next, Rick is joined by Mark Klaisner, President of the Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools to talk about the ongoing issue of teacher shortages throughout the state of IL. Mark explains what the fundamental issues are; the role that teacher salaries play; and much more.

Then, Rick welcomes Professor Tom Mockaitis of DePaul University to take a look at the increase of domestic terrorism and the role that Donald Trump’s language has played. Tom explains the effect that social media is having and how it’s being used as an enabler; even though the economy is doing well at the moment, relative inequality is a driving force in this front; and talks about his latest book Violent Extremists: Understand the Domestic and International Terrorist Threat.