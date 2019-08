× Steve Dale 8/11/2019 Full Show: How to choose the right pet for your family

Steve Dale speaks with Dr. Kendall Houlihan, Assistant Director of Animal Welfare at the American Veterinary Medical Association, about what factors to consider when finding the right pet to welcome into the family. Then, Dr. Mark Goldstein talks about his book and shares what we can learn from animals.

