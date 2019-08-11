× Star Wars: Galaxy’s On The Edge

Last week week, Disney’s Bob Iger addressed the reality of lowered attendance at Disneyland in the wake of opening STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE during his third quarter shareholders conference call. We review Iger’s comments and provide our own commentary with Jimmy Mac’s perspective after recently visiting the park. We discuss what is Disney doing right and try to evaluate what they are doing wrong. On THE MANDALORIAN front, Jon Favreau talked about advice given to him by George Lucas and revealed some more hints about the show’s plot in recent interviews. We have the highlights. Plus, a review of the Scum And Villainy Cantina in Hollywood, recent Kevin Smith comments about visiting the RISE OF SKYWALKER set, a shout-out for RFR in a venerable England magazine from a UK comedian, and we learn about THE JAWA ADVENTURES.