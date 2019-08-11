× Pinch Hitters 08/11/19: Elton Jim fills in for Dave Plier

Elton Jim fills in for Dave Plier on this beautiful Sunday morning!

Jim starts off describing the unfortunate fait of his flip phone. Jim explains why a trip to Ravinia lead to the ultimate end of his “Sammy”. Does he get a smart phone? Listen to Jim’s story to find out!

Later in the show, Jim explains a personal trip he made in 1989 to the “Field Of Dreams” ballpark, and how he thinks the White Sox and Yankees game will go in 2020. Have you ever visited the Field Of Dreams?

Finally a special guest visited Jim’s house checking out a variety of items in his house. Who was it and what did they want? Elton Jim tells the story.