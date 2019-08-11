× Karen Conti | Full Show 8/11/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts off tonight’s show with Dr. Ziad Nasreddine discussing the current test for early recognition of dementia and Alzheimer’s. Then, Ivor Davis author of “Manson Exposed”, discusses the 50th anniversary of the Tate-LaBianca murders. Later on, Jill Egizii phones in to talk about parental alienation in light of National Son and Daughter Day.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.