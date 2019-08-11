× Interview and Performance with Black Ensemble Theater’s “You Can’t Fake the Funk”

Dean sits down with members of the Black Ensemble Theater’s “You Can’t Fake the Funk” to talk about the importance of the show and the timeless music that can be heard throughout. The cast even showcases one of the show’s tunes in a funky performance. The show pays tribute to artists like Sly and the Family Stone, Earth Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, Rick James and more. “You Can’t Fake the Funk” runs through September 22nd, tickets are on sale now.

[Audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3668357/3668357_2019-08-11-173857.128.mp3%5D