Interview and Performance with Black Ensemble Theater’s “You Can’t Fake the Funk”

Posted 12:42 PM, August 11, 2019, by

Cast of the Black Ensemble Theater's "You Can't Fake the Funk."

Dean sits down with members of the Black Ensemble Theater’s “You Can’t Fake the Funk” to talk about the importance of the show and the timeless music that can be heard throughout.  The cast even showcases one of the show’s tunes in a funky performance. The show pays tribute to artists like Sly and the Family Stone, Earth Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, Rick James and more. “You Can’t Fake the Funk” runs through September 22nd, tickets are on sale now.

 

[Audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3668357/3668357_2019-08-11-173857.128.mp3%5D

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.