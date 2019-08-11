× “Gun violence is a multifaceted issue that requires a multifaceted approach”

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski about the issue of gun violence as he shares his experience while attending the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, when an active shooter began to invade the fest. Dan emphasizes the need to implement stricter gun laws in order to combat mass shootings and the gun violence that occurs locally as well; he also touches on the conditions he witnessed when he visited the border.