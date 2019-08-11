Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 11th, 2019 | Cast of “You Can’t Fake the Funk,” Hollywood and Violence, FoodTime

Posted 1:56 PM, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, August 11, 2019

Black Ensemble Theater Performs "Dance To The Music."

It’s a packed edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning! First, a far flung forecast that takes us to Oconomowoc, WI where “The Wizard of OZ”  was first premiered 80 years ago. (16:25) Then, Dean welcomes in members the Black Ensemble Theater’s “You Can’t Fake the Funk” to talk about the production and perform a tune from the show. (26:58) Following that, Dean talks about the role violence in Hollywood is playing in the recent mass shootings. (48:12) Last, FoodTime, Dean opens up the phone lines to ask the listeners about their favorite restaurants in Chicago. (1:11:22) That and more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.