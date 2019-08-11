× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 11th, 2019 | Cast of “You Can’t Fake the Funk,” Hollywood and Violence, FoodTime

It’s a packed edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning! First, a far flung forecast that takes us to Oconomowoc, WI where “The Wizard of OZ” was first premiered 80 years ago. (16:25) Then, Dean welcomes in members the Black Ensemble Theater’s “You Can’t Fake the Funk” to talk about the production and perform a tune from the show. (26:58) Following that, Dean talks about the role violence in Hollywood is playing in the recent mass shootings. (48:12) Last, FoodTime, Dean opens up the phone lines to ask the listeners about their favorite restaurants in Chicago. (1:11:22) That and more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!