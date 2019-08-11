× Brian Noonan Show 8/11/19: Underground Donut Tour, must-see theatre, and Ravinia

Brian and the crew talk about Gen Con and strategy board games, small theatre productions, and the Ravinia Festival. Plus: learn how to join one of Chicago’s Underground Donut Tours, and where you can see a free concert from Broadway in Chicago at Millennium Park!



Brian opens the show by welcoming his producer Cody Gough back from Gen Con. Cody talks about downtown Indianapolis, a few of his favorite strategy board games, and some of the other highlights of the annual gaming convention that he attends with his friends each August.

Then, Brian gives a “Bow Tie Theatre Review” of Boogieban, playing through the end of August at Chicago Dramatists Theatre (1105 W Chicago Ave). Boogieban explores the lasting affects of war upon two soldiers of different eras, and Brian calls it a very powerful live theatre production.

Jeff Woelker from Underground Donut Tour then joins Brian in-studio to talk about America’s only food tour specializing in donuts. For 4 years, the Underground Donut Tour has been entertaining guests from all over the world and showcasing the truly original and delicious donuts each city has to offer. Woelker discusses the route he takes through the city, the history of donuts in Chicago, and what different donut locations have to offer.

Courtnee Carter then joins Brian in-studio to talk about Broadway In Chicago’s upcoming annual free summer concert, taking place on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 6:15 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park (201 E Randolph St). She will be making her Broadway debut in Once On This Island, which will run at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago from January 21 to February 2, 2020. The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert at Millennium Park will feature performances from productions including: Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Once On This Island, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Band’s Visit, and The Phantom of the Opera.

To wrap up the show, Brian, Cody, and newsman Roger Badesch talk about seeing performances at Ravinia, which Brian has never done. They talk about the CSO, Nickelback, Ringo Starr, and other performances on the Ravinia schedule around this time of year. Hilarity ensues!